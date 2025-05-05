Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3779
house finch
in our cherry tree
5th May 2025
5th May 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4847
photos
212
followers
274
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Latest from all albums
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
981
3778
3779
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th May 2025 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
May 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
So pretty!
May 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Great shot!
May 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close