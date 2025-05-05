Previous
house finch by amyk
Photo 3779

house finch

in our cherry tree
5th May 2025 5th May 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1035% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
May 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
So pretty!
May 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great shot!
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact