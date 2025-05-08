Previous
house sparrow by amyk
Photo 3782

house sparrow

first week of may I did flowers, so trying for a week of birds…this was the only cooperative poser today :)
8th May 2025 8th May 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot.
May 9th, 2025  
