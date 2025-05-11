Sign up
Photo 3785
Photo 3785
hanging around
Finishing my week of bird photos with one more goldfinch…
11th May 2025
11th May 25
5
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th May 2025 4:06pm
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
May 12th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Wonderful capture 👌❤️
May 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bird. The light really brings out the golden color.
May 12th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Well captured.
May 12th, 2025
Rick
ace
Super capture.
May 12th, 2025
