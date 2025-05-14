Previous
today’s flower by amyk
today’s flower

last year squirrels kept eating the tulip flowers, so far they’ve left them alone this year
14th May 2025 14th May 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Maggiemae
Oh, no - squirrels must be a pain! Glad we don't have them! This ones a lovely colour!
May 15th, 2025  
