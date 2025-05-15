Sign up
Photo 3789
15may
some sort of narcissus…planted some assorted bulbs a few years ago…don’t remember seeing this one before…:)
15th May 2025
15th May 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4861
photos
212
followers
274
following
Shutterbug
ace
I love the capture of these delicate blossoms.
May 16th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely flower and capture.
May 16th, 2025
