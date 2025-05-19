Previous
good morning baby… by amyk
good morning baby…

have been alternating weeks of birds and flowers this month, back to birds this week…another from the robin’s nest in our yard
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Brian ace
Wondrous timing
May 20th, 2025  
