out and about

the baby robin photo posted yesterday was actually from about a week ago; have been watching the nest daily and noticed yesterday they were looking ready to leave the nest soon. Walked out in our back yard this morning with the dog and look who was sitting in the grass. Fervently hoped it could fly well as I had the dog with me. It flew up on to this trellis where luckily the dog couldn’t reach it..Stayed there awhile, squawking and ruffling its feathers at the dog, then flew to the neighbor’s lilac…travel safe little robin!