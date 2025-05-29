Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3803
29may
today’s iris
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4877
photos
212
followers
273
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th May 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors. Nice capture.
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close