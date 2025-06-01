Sign up
Photo 3806
Photo 3806
little one
…saw this fawn as we were headed into a park for a dog walk…when we were leaving it was still in the same spot, but then got up and scampered into the woods…
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4881
photos
211
followers
272
following
1042% complete
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
987
3806
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th May 2025 8:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ndao35
Rick
ace
So cute. great capture.
June 2nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sweet!
June 2nd, 2025
