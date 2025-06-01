Previous
little one by amyk
Photo 3806

little one

…saw this fawn as we were headed into a park for a dog walk…when we were leaving it was still in the same spot, but then got up and scampered into the woods…
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1042% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
So cute. great capture.
June 2nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sweet!
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact