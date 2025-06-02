Sign up
Photo 3807
a walk in the park…
I liked the view through the trees…
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne Pancella
ace
Quite a magical view, with those large trunks so close together.
June 3rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful light, shadows and composition ~ fav
June 3rd, 2025
