Previous
a walk in the park… by amyk
Photo 3807

a walk in the park…

I liked the view through the trees…
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Quite a magical view, with those large trunks so close together.
June 3rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful light, shadows and composition ~ fav
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact