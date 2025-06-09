Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
9june
Still some irises showing off…
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
9th June 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! Great color and tones.
June 10th, 2025
KWind
ace
Lovely detailed close up.
June 10th, 2025
