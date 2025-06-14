Sign up
Photo 3819
iris trio…
…this was the last color to open in our assorted iris bed…
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4896
photos
209
followers
270
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th June 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Rick
Beautiful flowers and capture.
June 15th, 2025
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 15th, 2025
Cathy
Lovely and ruffly!
June 15th, 2025
