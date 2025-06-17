Previous
and there were turtles… by amyk
and there were turtles…

…at Bay City state park; a lovely warm day, lots of turtles out in the sun
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
They are actually quite pretty with the red markings. Nice capture and comp.
June 18th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Usually when I walk up on some of the turtles around here, they all fall off of the log and disappear.
June 18th, 2025  
