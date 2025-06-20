Previous
Apricot Drift rose… by amyk
Apricot Drift rose…

…after two rain days…for the 52week challenge, week 24 “textures”
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Lovely shot of a beautiful rose 🌹
June 21st, 2025  
Beautiful flowers and capture.
June 21st, 2025  
So, so beautiful!!
June 21st, 2025  
Lovely capture, colors
June 21st, 2025  
