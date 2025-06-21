Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3826
21june
Feeling the effects of the “heat dome” over much of the US…92F today (33C); the clematis seems to like it…
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4903
photos
208
followers
269
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close