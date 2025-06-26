Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3831
Jerusalem Cross…
…or Maltese Cross or several more names…grows in our “assorted wildflower” garden
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4908
photos
208
followers
269
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th June 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close