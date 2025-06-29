Previous
another day lily… by amyk
Photo 3834

another day lily…

…and trying out the Weekly S**t list quote challenge….also, I use Snapseed a lot for editing and they have completely changed their website overnight…if someone knows how to enlarge this text I would love to know…couldn’t figure it out :)
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely lily!
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact