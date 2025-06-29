Sign up
Previous
Photo 3834
another day lily…
…and trying out the Weekly S**t list quote challenge….also, I use Snapseed a lot for editing and they have completely changed their website overnight…if someone knows how to enlarge this text I would love to know…couldn’t figure it out :)
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4913
photos
208
followers
270
following
1050% complete
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
89
990
3834
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
28th June 2025 6:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wsl-19
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely lily!
June 29th, 2025
