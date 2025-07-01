Previous
Next
Eastern Kingbird by amyk
Photo 3836

Eastern Kingbird

First trip this year to Shiawassee National Wildlife preserve; definitely “out of practice” on bird photography but got a few shots I was happy with
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact