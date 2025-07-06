Previous
egret in a tree… by amyk
Photo 3841

egret in a tree…

…standing on one leg. (Google says this is to conserve heat loss).
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

amyK

Rick ace
Great shot. Didn't realize that.
July 7th, 2025  
