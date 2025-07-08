Previous
a little breezy… by amyk
Photo 3843

a little breezy…

…egret at Shiawassee Wildlife refuge
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and capture.
July 9th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Bad hair day for sure
July 9th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact