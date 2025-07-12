Sign up
Previous
Photo 3847
coneflower wabi-sabi
…the petals look like banana peels to me…
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th July 2025 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Great for wabi-sabi. It is still beautiful.
July 13th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Yes it's lovely. I looked up what wabi sabi means. I learned something new!
July 13th, 2025
