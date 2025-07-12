Previous
coneflower wabi-sabi by amyk
Photo 3847

coneflower wabi-sabi

…the petals look like banana peels to me…
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Great for wabi-sabi. It is still beautiful.
July 13th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Yes it's lovely. I looked up what wabi sabi means. I learned something new!
July 13th, 2025  
