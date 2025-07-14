Previous
potential by amyk
Photo 3849

potential

little daisy, opening soon
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
July 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Perfect title. Beautiful bud.
July 15th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Sweet and lovely
July 15th, 2025  
