16july by amyk
16july

another of our daylilies
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
July 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot, comp
July 17th, 2025  
