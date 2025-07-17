Previous
17july by amyk
17july

I like the bright bug, but disappointing quality on this phone shot
17th July 2025

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
It is a neat looking bug. Great shot.
July 18th, 2025  
