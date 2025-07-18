Sign up
Photo 3853
18july
Perfect weather today, sunny, pleasantly warm, slight breeze…refreshing after days of high heat and humidity
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
18th July 2025 3:37pm
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
July 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot.
July 19th, 2025
