23july by amyk
Photo 3858

23july

this lily looks too big for its stem but so far, so good…
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
eDorre ace
What a beauty
July 24th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautiful lily .... nice POV to capture it
July 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colours
July 24th, 2025  
