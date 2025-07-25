Previous
a stand-out by amyk
Photo 3860

a stand-out

I don’t do a lot of fungi photos but this one caught my eye…
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
that stalk is groovy!
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful specimen and capture.
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact