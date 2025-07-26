Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3861
26july
apologies for yet another Tridge photo, but the wildflowers in the foreground begged for a photo
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4949
photos
209
followers
270
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
Latest from all albums
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
999
3861
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2025 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Definitely could not be ignored! Very pretty!
July 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely composition
July 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close