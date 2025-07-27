Sign up
Previous
Photo 3862
a walk in the park
…full summer..high today was 93F (33C) with high humidity…got out early for a walk but hiding indoors the rest of the day
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4950
photos
209
followers
270
following
1058% complete
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2025 8:55am
gloria jones
ace
Super composition and leading line
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely scene
July 28th, 2025
