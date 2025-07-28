Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3863
week 30
52week challenge, week 30 “shoot at F8” and this is SOOC with no post-processing, so tagged also for the new Back2Basics challenge. Glad I got a couple of photos as the PUPPY broke the stem later this evening…grrrrr
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4951
photos
209
followers
270
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
Latest from all albums
3857
3858
3859
3860
999
3861
3862
3863
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
28th July 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w30
,
b2b-1
Shirley
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close