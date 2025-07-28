Previous
week 30 by amyk
Photo 3863

week 30

52week challenge, week 30 “shoot at F8” and this is SOOC with no post-processing, so tagged also for the new Back2Basics challenge. Glad I got a couple of photos as the PUPPY broke the stem later this evening…grrrrr
28th July 2025

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shirley
Lovely
Lovely
July 29th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
July 29th, 2025  
