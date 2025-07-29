Sign up
Photo 3864
Obedient plant
Or physostegia virginiana
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
4
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
10
4
4
365
ILCA-77M2
29th July 2025 7:42pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
truly so pretty
July 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the pov and the soft dark background.
July 30th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely flower and capture.
July 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely!
July 30th, 2025
