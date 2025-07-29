Previous
Obedient plant by amyk
Photo 3864

Obedient plant

Or physostegia virginiana
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
truly so pretty
July 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the pov and the soft dark background.
July 30th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely flower and capture.
July 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely!
July 30th, 2025  
