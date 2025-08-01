Previous
1august by amyk
Photo 3867

1august

…some mediocre petunia photos so a Deep Art Effects edit
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1059% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
lovely edit!
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact