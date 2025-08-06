Previous
6august by amyk
Photo 3872

6august

I like coneflowers and some of the available colors are interesting…this is called Green Jewel…seen in some park landscaping done by the city.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Suzanne ace
I like the full frame effect!
August 7th, 2025  
