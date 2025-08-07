Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3873
7august
….taken at a weird angle but I kind of like it…
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4961
photos
209
followers
270
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful focus and bokeh!
August 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice bokeh
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close