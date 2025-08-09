Previous
9august by amyk
Photo 3875

9august

back to high heat and humidity, the few photos I took today all looked a little hazy…tried to perk this one up a bit
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Jerzy ace
It does have a feel of a hot day.
August 10th, 2025  
