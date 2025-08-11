Previous
11august by amyk
Photo 3877

11august

getting used to cleaning the lens before every shot…at least until the camera acclimates to the humidity :)
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Brian ace
Awesome POV and composition
August 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic nature shot...
August 12th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nice view of the dragon fly.
August 12th, 2025  
