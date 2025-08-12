Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3878
12august
…peeking through the grass to see if we are coming closer…
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4966
photos
208
followers
270
following
1062% complete
View this month »
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th August 2025 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the look that you captured
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close