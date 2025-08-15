Sign up
Photo 3881
15august
…enjoying the pond at the Dow Gardens
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
5
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4970
photos
207
followers
268
following
1063% complete
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Working on that tan and lookin' good!
August 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like it’s enjoying the sun.
August 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Happy turtle.
August 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Must be hard work carrying your house around on your back
August 16th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2025
