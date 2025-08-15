Previous
15august by amyk
Photo 3881

15august

…enjoying the pond at the Dow Gardens
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1063% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Working on that tan and lookin' good!
August 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like it’s enjoying the sun.
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Happy turtle.
August 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Must be hard work carrying your house around on your back
August 16th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact