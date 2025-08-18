Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3884
18august
…intended for the SH*T list quote challenge but realized it was taken just outside of the date parameters…but I like it so posting for today
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4973
photos
207
followers
268
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
Latest from all albums
3878
3879
1000
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th August 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close