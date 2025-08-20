Previous
Next
20august by amyk
Photo 3886

20august

Playing catch up on posting and commenting…life getting in the way lately. Visited Nayanquing Point wildlife area…good day for a walk even if not a lot of bird sightings.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact