Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3886
Week 31
…four weeks behind on the 52 week challenge so playing catch up…week 31 “night photography”- taken out the kitchen window, flowers outside are lit by a yard spotlight
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4976
photos
207
followers
268
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
Latest from all albums
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
1001
3886
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2025 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w31
Call me Joe
ace
Cool shot- love the dark and light combo👍⭐️❤️
August 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close