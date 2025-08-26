Sign up
Photo 3892
26august
…really don’t want to think about summer fading but the photo ops are still there…52week challenge, week 34 “mostly black”
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2025-w34
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This actually looks like it's been "frosted"! I am not ready for Fall yet either- but the students just went back to school yesterday!
August 27th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Such fabulous detail and lovely tones.
August 27th, 2025
