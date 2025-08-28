Previous
agriculture collage by amyk
Photo 3894

agriculture collage

For the current MFPIAC collage challenge, theme is agriculture
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shots and collage.
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact