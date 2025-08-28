Sign up
Photo 3894
agriculture collage
For the current MFPIAC collage challenge, theme is agriculture
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
mfpiac-141
Rick
ace
Great shots and collage.
August 29th, 2025
