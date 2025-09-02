Previous
2september by amyk
Photo 3899

2september

…for the weekly s**t list quote challenge, actually remembered to use a photo from the current time frame…:)
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
You have presented this photograph beautifully
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact