Previous
5september by amyk
Photo 3902

5september

…one more hibiscus photo, lit by some outdoor lighting, taken a few days ago…we’ve had a cooler spell so likely this is the last of the hibiscus shots…
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice detail
September 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the different pov (from underneath).
September 6th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact