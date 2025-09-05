Sign up
Previous
Photo 3902
5september
…one more hibiscus photo, lit by some outdoor lighting, taken a few days ago…we’ve had a cooler spell so likely this is the last of the hibiscus shots…
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4992
photos
208
followers
271
following
1069% complete
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2025 7:58pm
Privacy
Public
Babs
ace
Nice detail
September 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like the different pov (from underneath).
September 6th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
September 6th, 2025
