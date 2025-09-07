Previous
7september by amyk
Photo 3904

7september

…I’ve been watching this little rosebud for days…maybe our next warm spell will convince it to open
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Simple and beautiful.
September 8th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Oooh this is gorgeous :)
September 8th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot.
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact