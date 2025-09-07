Sign up
Previous
Photo 3904
7september
…I’ve been watching this little rosebud for days…maybe our next warm spell will convince it to open
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4994
photos
208
followers
271
following
1069% complete
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
6th September 2025 7:41pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Jerzy
ace
Simple and beautiful.
September 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Oooh this is gorgeous :)
September 8th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot.
September 8th, 2025
