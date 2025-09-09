Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3906
9september
52week challenge, week 36 “jump”. Not a great shot, long distance with the iPhone camera but it suited my needs for this prompt
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4996
photos
208
followers
271
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th September 2025 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w36
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close