Previous
11september by amyk
Photo 3908

11september

For the b&w challenge, theme-reflections. Not entirely what I had in mind, but it is a start
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely image
September 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Lovely detail and reflection
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact