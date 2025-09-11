Sign up
Photo 3908
11september
For the b&w challenge, theme-reflections. Not entirely what I had in mind, but it is a start
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4998
photos
208
followers
271
following
1070% complete
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th September 2025 6:43pm
Tags
bw-98
Shirley
ace
A lovely image
September 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Lovely detail and reflection
September 12th, 2025
