13september by amyk
Photo 3910

13september

Virginia Creeper showing a bit of fall color
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Dorothy ace
Love Virginia creeper!
September 14th, 2025  
slaabs ace
cool find
September 14th, 2025  
