Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3914
17september
52week challenge, week 37 “friends”…Sophie puppy starting to sit still occasionally :) she and hubby are definitely best friends
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5004
photos
208
followers
269
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th September 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w37
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close